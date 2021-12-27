Search

27 Dec 2021

Man robbed by three people in Letterkenny attack

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

News@donegallive.ie

A man was assaulted by three people in Letterkenny on Thursday.

The incident happened as the man made his way from Letterkenny bus station at around 9.30pm.

The man was making in the direction of the car park on Ramelton Road.

He was set upon by two females and a male at the pedestrian crossing.

His mobile phone was stolen during the course of the incident.

The man had to receive medical attention for injuries sustained, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Garda spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who may have captured the incident on dashcam footage to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

“The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111. We are eager to progress the investigation and all information provided will be welcomed.”

