Woman (80s) airlifted to Galway hospital after Ballyshannon crash

A woman in her 80s has been hospitalised following a road traffic accident in Ballyshannon.
The crash, involving a car and a van, occurred at the Cavangarden crossroads at around 2.25pm.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s, was taken to Galway University Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The road has since reopened fully.
