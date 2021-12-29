Seized car had no tax in seven years

Garda car
Donegal Gardaí this week seized a vehicle that was out of tax for almost seven YEARS.
Ballyshannon Gardaí detected the vehicle with the help of the Active Mobility App on Monday.
The vehicle’s tax had expired by 2,493 days - just six years and nine months ago.
Ballyshannon Gardaí also detected a vehicle that wasn’t taxed in over a year - 421 days.
Both vehicles were seized and fixed charge penalty notices (FCPNs) were issued.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Please ensure that your documents such as your tax, insurance and NCT are up to date/in order before taking to the roads.”
