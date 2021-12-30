Search

30 Dec 2021

Drug-driver arrested in Letterkenny as Gardaí issue latest warning

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Letterkenny Gardaí detected a drug-driver as well as a number of speeding offenders on Wednesday.

Gardaí confirmed that a motorist was detected by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit driving while under the influence of cannabis.

The driver in question was arrested.

Several speeding offences were also clocked and fixed charge penalty notices (FCPNs) were issued.

The highest recorded speed on Wednesday was a motorist clocked driving at 133km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Two others were detected traveling at 126km/h and 125km/h.

A Garda spokesperson said: “There is always a risk as a driver/passenger of being involved in a collision when out on the roads.

“We urge all drivers to play their part in reducing that risk by choosing to drive safely. Slow down. Do not ever get behind the wheel when you have alcohol/drugs in your system.

“Please make wise decisions where road safety is concerned and help save lives.”

