Breaking: Road closed after serious crash in St Johnston

An east Donegal road has been closed tonight following a serious road traffic accident.
The collision occurred on the R236 road between St Johnston and Carrigans.
Gardaí and other emergency services rushed to the scene, close to the Ard Baithin housing estate, just before 10pm.
The road is closed to traffic in both directions and local diversions are in place.
More to follow ...
Micheál Martin said some people will have to seek alternative accommodation while homes affected by the mica crisis are being replaced and repaired
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.