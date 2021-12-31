South Donegal residents can avail of booster vaccination clinics in Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon over bank holiday weekend

People in south Donegal are reminded that they can now avail of Covid-19 booster vaccination walk in clinics over the bank holiday weekend in Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon.

One example was a person who was last minute shopping just before the Christmas in Sligo, from the south of the county and they were in transit near the Sligo racecourse (where the vaccination centre is located) between two of the retail parks on the outskirts of town.

They decided to see if they could get their booster jab after they saw a digitised sign at the entrance, which indicated there were no queues at that time.

Less than ten minutes later, they were on their way home to Donegal, having received their booster jab, with little or no fuss, as they had photo id (driving licence), their pps number and digitised Covid-19 vaccination certificate to hand.

So, the following walk-in clinics are taking place in the Sligo and Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centres over the bank holiday weekend for anyone aged 30 and over who is eligible for a booster vaccine.

There is no appointment needed:

Sligo Racecourse Vaccination Centre

· Friday December 31 - 8.30am to 7.30pm

· Saturday January 01 - 8.30am to 7.30pm

· Sunday January 02 - 1pm to 7.30pm

· Monday January 03 – 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centre, Primary Care Centre

· Sunday January 02 – 8.30am to 7.30pm

To be eligible for a booster vaccine, you must have reached the interval of at least 90 days since your second dose vaccine or single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine before coming to a walk-in clinic.

If you have had Covid-19, you can now get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.

Book an appointment

If you are eligible for a booster dose you can now go to hse.ie and select from a list of vaccination centres around the country and book your own booster appointment for a date and time that suits you.

To book an appointment for a booster vaccination go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/ booster-booking/

The online appointment booking system is being updated regularly to include additional dates.

Scheduled Appointments

The vaccination centre is also running scheduled appointment clinics and anyone who receives an invitation by text is asked to come to the appointment if possible or reply to the text message to reschedule.

There is a separate queue for people with scheduled and booked appointments and this queue is prioritised.