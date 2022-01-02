In-person exams at LyIT deferred

Letterkenny Institute of Technology
Semester one examinations at Letterkenny Institute of Technology have been deferred.
The exams were due to begin on Thursday, January 6 and run to January 21.
However, LyIT has announced that in-person examinations will not now take place.
“Following public health guidance, and in light of the significant increase in Covid-19 cases nationally, the Institute has taken the decision to defer all scheduled in-person examinations until later in the academic year,” a statement said.
“Classes will recommence as scheduled on Monday 24 January.”
LyIT has encouraged all staff and students to avail of Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters when they become available.
