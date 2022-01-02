Crash victim Patrick Dooher remembered as 'a person of hope'

Mourners at the funeral of Patrick Dooher, who lost his life in a road traffic accident on Thursday night, were urged to heed his loving nature.

The 28-year-old from Porthall was killed in a crash just outside St Johnston on Thursday night.

Fr Colm O’Doherty, presiding at the funeral Mass on Sunday in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, told how the deceased ‘was a very honest guy’.

“He wasn’t afraid to express his feelings, especially to tell his family that he loved them,” Fr O’Doherty said.

“That is something that all of us could learn from: Do not be afraid to take time to tell those close to us how we care for them.

“Patrick was a person of hope and always looking forward to better days. Sadly, that was not to be in this life.

“Patrick was a great help and listener to some who needed to offload their burdens.”

Fr O’Doherty paid tribute to the ‘kindness and care’ of the emergency services personnel who attended the scene of the accident.

The two vehicle collision occurred at around 9.15pm on Thursday on the R236 at Dundee, St Johnston, close to the Ard Baithin housing estate.

Garda forensic collision investigators were at the scene from first light on Friday to try and piece together the cause of the fatal collision.

Mr Dooher, who was the driver of one car, was seriously injured. He was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he later passed away. He is the seventh person to die on Donegal's roads in 2021.

Fr O’Doherty said: “He loved nothing more than being busy at work. He took his family commitments, as the older brother, very seriously.

“He wasn’t afraid to try his hands around the farm and he had a great interest and skill in gardening.

“Patrick was a loving son, a loving brother, a loving boyfriend, a loving neighbour, a loving friend and a loving parishioner.”

Mr Dooher, who was due to celebrate his 29th birthday later this month, was a big football fan. As well as being an ardent follower of Deele Harps, he supported Celtic, Manchester City and Derry City.

Fr O’Doherty said: ““He was a young man who has been taken so suddenly in tragic circumstances.

“He was very much a local lad who was so proud of where he came from: Boyagh, The Fields.”

His parents, Jim and Mary, younger siblings Catherine, James and Lauren, and his loving girlfriend Shannon were comforted by relatives and friends as they processed the horrific news.

The area was numbed on Thursday night as news filtered through of what was unfolding.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash. Despite the best efforts of medics, Mr Dooher passed away a short time later.

The female driver of the other vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Porthall-based Fianna Fail County Councillor Gerry Crawford described Mr Dooher as 'a decent young man'.

The tragedy had, Cllr Crawford said, 'shattered' the tight-knit community.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators arrived at first light on Friday conduct a technical examination of the scene

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”