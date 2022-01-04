Letterkenny hospital has most Covid-19 patients in Ireland

Letterkenny University Hospital now has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

There was a further sharp rise in the number of patient at LUH who are confirmed Covid-19 cases.

As of 8pm on Monday, there were 59 patients at LUH undergoing treatment for Covid-19, four of whom are in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

At the Mater Hospital there are 58 with 57 in Tallaght Hospital and 56 in each of Beaumont and Drogheda hospitals. On Monday, there were nine further confirmed cases of Covid-19 at LUH.

The latest data from the Health Service Executive (HSE) shows that there are no ICU beds available at LUH.

The number of Covid-19 cases among patients at LUH has risen by over 200 per cent since Christmas Day.

Staff at LUH have been dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in the hospital since late last week.

On Monday, the Emergency Department at the hospital was reported to be ‘extremely busy’ with a high number of patients awaiting admission.

As part of the hospital’s Covid-19 measures, patients are asked to wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing.

A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances.

A spokesperson said: "This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any Covid-19 screening processes."

All day surgeries due to take pace this week have been postponed. All routine inpatient surgeries scheduled for next week have also been postponed.

A spokesperson for the Saolta University Health Care Group said: “Time sensitive, urgent cases will proceed when it is safe to do them. The situation is being kept under constant review.

“Out-patient services, ambulatory gynaecology, endoscopy and other non-theatre day cases will proceed.

“The hospital regrets that patients are having their procedures postponed and would like to apologise for the delays.”