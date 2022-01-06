Search

06 Jan 2022

Donegal people will have their new EU Digital Covid-19 booster certs from this week

New EU travel and cert regulations come into force from February 1, 2022

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Covid-19 vaccination certificates will be updated soon to reflect your additional vaccine, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said this morning.

He said that they will begin to be issued from later this week. These updates will be automatically issued to those that have received the booster vaccine.

At present those carrying the Digital Covid certificate (DCC) or certs that are on people's phones only reference their first two doses of the vaccine.

The EU is now applying a maximum nine month validity to certs based on a completed primary vaccination course.

You can also request a DCC of Recovery if you've recovered in the last six months via online portal, the Minister said.

New EU regulations on travel and certificates comes into force on February 1, 2022.

Local News

