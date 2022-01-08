Appeal to find much loved dog that went missing in Donegal during thunderstorm

Holly is missing in the Ballyshannon area
A search is taking place for a dog that went missing in Donegal during thunderstorms.
She is from a home in the Cashelard / Ballyshannon area.
Anyone who thinks they might have seen Holly is asked to contact Animals In Need at https://www.facebook.com/AINDONEGAL/
