11 Jan 2022

Agreement reached on exams at LyIT

Application submitted for Technological University in Connacht - Ulster

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Agreement has been reached between Letterkenny Institute of Technology and the colleges’s Students’ Union after an impasse over exams.

In-person examinations, which were due to begin last week, were deferred.

Concern heightened among the student body at the Port Road campus when they learned that two options had been tabled: Sit the exams in a week, in-person; or sit both sets of exams, from semesters one and two, in May.

LyIT management and representatives from the Students’ Union held a series of discussions in recent days, since it4 emerged that exams were not being offered online.

On Monday night, a joint statement, signed by LyIT President Paul Hannigan and Adam O’Flaherty, the LyIT Students’ Union President, confirmed that a resolution had been reached. 

“Following discussions between LYIT Management and the Students’ Union, it has now been agreed that assessment of the deferred winter examinations will take place over a two week period from 24 January to 4 February,” the statement said.

“Opportunities for alternative assessment, if feasible, will be considered by programme boards.

"Rescheduled in-person exams will take place in pods, with no mixing of classes/groups that have not been taught together.

“Any student unable to sit exams due to contracting Covid-19 or being a close contact will be allowed to take the repeat exam as a first sitting and no repeat exam fees will apply. 

“In-person teaching will recommence on campus on Monday 7 February.”

