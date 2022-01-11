Dry Arch Complex classic car run collects €4,000 for Pieta

The proceeds of the fifth annual Dy Arch Complex Classic Car Run have been presented to Pieta House.

Organisers presented Pieta House with a cheque for €4,000 this week.

On July 25, a fleet of classic cars left the Dry Arch Complex, making their way back to the complex via visits to Ramelton, Milford, Cranford, Carrigart, Glen Village and Churchill.

Not only does the popular event showcase some of the finest classic cars in the north west, but it also serves as a valuable charity day.

Thanks to the proceeds of the annual run, topped up by some generous donations, Pieta House representative Edel McBrearty received €4,000 on behalf of the charity.

Committee members Yvonne Brogan, Kevin Holian, Ciaran Brogan, Damian McGettigan, Catherine McGrath, Edel McBrearty and Hester Wilson were on hand to make the presentation.

“Together we can make all make a difference by helping someone that needs it,” said Councillor Ciaran Brogan, one of the organisers.

Pieta, the national suicide and self-harm prevention charity, operate in 20 locations across Ireland, including in Letterkenny.