Changes to close contact guidelines have been welcomed by business

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, has said that the revised close contact protocols announced by Government today will support businesses across the country to more effectively manage staffing challenges posed by Covid.
Ibec CEO Danny McCoy: “2022 has undoubtedly been a difficult start for thousands of businesses across the country. Today’s announcement from Government will enable many struggling businesses to take their first steps towards addressing crippling staffing challenges induced by Covid and in turn, better ensure that recent disruptions to manufacturing and retailing activities providing essential supply of goods and services across society are not repeated.
“Business recognises the role it must continue to play in supporting the suppression of Covid, ensuring our workplaces are safe environments, and continuing our positive engagement with Government on the implementation of the Work Safely Protocol guidance.”
