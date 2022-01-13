Search

13 Jan 2022

Driving ban for Donegal drink-driver who tried to flee

Letterkenny courthouse

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man who tried to flee from Gardaí has been given a two-year driving ban for drink-driving.

The case of Sean Gallagher (35), with an address at Drumoghill, Termon, was before Letterkenny District Court this week.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that Gardaí stopped a vehicle at 12.23am on September 8, 2021.

Gallagher initially tried to flee, but was apprehended by Gardaí and conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station. A breath sample showed a reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

“He was co-operative at the station having initially tried to flee,” Sergeant Collins said.

Solicitor for Gallagher, Mr Frank Dorrian, said his client would have to ‘readjust to a huge extent’ as a result of this incident.

“His system of operation will now have to chance,” Mr Dorrian said. “He will have to rely on the bounty of others.”

Judge Patricia Cronin disqualified Gallagher for two years, with the ban to commence on February 1 next. Gallagher was also fined €200 and given four months to pay.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media