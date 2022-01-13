Driving ban for Donegal drink-driver who tried to flee

A man who tried to flee from Gardaí has been given a two-year driving ban for drink-driving.

The case of Sean Gallagher (35), with an address at Drumoghill, Termon, was before Letterkenny District Court this week.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that Gardaí stopped a vehicle at 12.23am on September 8, 2021.

Gallagher initially tried to flee, but was apprehended by Gardaí and conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station. A breath sample showed a reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

“He was co-operative at the station having initially tried to flee,” Sergeant Collins said.

Solicitor for Gallagher, Mr Frank Dorrian, said his client would have to ‘readjust to a huge extent’ as a result of this incident.

“His system of operation will now have to chance,” Mr Dorrian said. “He will have to rely on the bounty of others.”

Judge Patricia Cronin disqualified Gallagher for two years, with the ban to commence on February 1 next. Gallagher was also fined €200 and given four months to pay.