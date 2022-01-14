Search

15 Jan 2022

"I think that we are all in mourning" - A Donegal response to the murder of Ashling Murphy's on the Late Late Show on Friday night

Musician Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh sums up a broken hearted Ireland on behalf of us all

"I think that we are all in mourning" - A Donegal response to the murder of Ashling Murphy's on Late Late Show on Friday night

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh speaks movingly about this week's tragic events in Tullamore on RTÉ Late Late Show on Friday night

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

15 Jan 2022

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

No Donegal person who watched Friday night's edition of RTÉ's Late Late Show could have been left with a dry eye after one of the biggest outpourings of solidarity and love in recent times as a nation, following the murder of 23-year-old primary school teacher, Ashling Murphy in Tullamore.

A group of talented traditional Irish musicians, including Altan's Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh had been due to appear for different reasons, but their presence on the Late Late Show manifested into both a wake for the late Ashling Murphy and what was equally described as her "zest for life", especially her love of the fiddle and traditional Irish music.    

A beautifully prosaic Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh told Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy:

"I think that we are all in mourning. The whole country is in mourning.

"And also, it is the sense of pulling together. And it's not a woman's problem anymore.

This is a man's problem. And we have to acknowledge that as well. We have to also remember this beautiful soul and her joy and her beautiful music and her zest for life. And I think that is so important, especially as musicians."

It was a moving night for both participants on the show and viewers throughout the country. 

Earlier vigils on Friday throughout Donegal and the rest of the country marked Ashling tragic death on Wednesday afternoon last.

 

   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media