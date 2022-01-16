UPDATE: Buncrana death - Gardai continue to investigate all circumstances

Donegal Gardaí said this Sunday morning they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances on the evening of Friday, January 14, 2022, in Buncrana.

Yesterday, the deceased was named locally as John Kelly, who had lived in the area for over 25 years and worked as a caretaker at St Oran’s NS, Cockhill.

Gardai say that at approximately 7.10pm, the deceased, who was in his 50s was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in Knockalla Drive in Buncrana.

The post mortem has been completed by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which are not being released for operational purposes.

However, DonegalLive understands that Gardai are now assisting the Coronor in the preparation of a file for an inquest and the death is not been treated as suspicious.

An Garda Síochána wish to appeal to anyone who was in Knockalla Drive or the surrounding area between 6:30pm and 8:00pm on Friday evening, or anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident who have not yet spoken to Gardaí, to come forward and speak to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540.

Investigations are ongoing.