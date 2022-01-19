Search

19 Jan 2022

Donegal man charged with assaulting two Gardaí

Shay Potter appeared at Letterkenny District Court

A man has appeared in court in connection with the alleged assault of two Gardaí

Reporter:

Court Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal man has appeared in court charged with the assault of two Gardaí.

Shay Potter, a 47-year-old of Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, was before Letterkenny District Court.

The charges related an incident on July 21, 2021.

Potter is accused of obstructing Garda Mark McHugh and of assault causing harm to Garda McHugh.

He is further charged with the assault of Garda Patrick Kelly.

On the same date, Potter is charged with driving without insurance and of leaving the scene of an accident.

Potter also faces a charge of refusing to give a sample of blood or urine at Milford Garda Station.

One of the Garda sustained a chipped tooth and a cut above the eye, while the other had their skin broken.

Both Gardaí attended for medical treatment, but returned to work for their next shift.

Judge Alan Mitchell adjourned the matter to March 16.

