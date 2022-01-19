Donegal man charged with assaulting two Gardaí

A man has appeared in court in connection with the alleged assault of two Gardaí
A Donegal man has appeared in court charged with the assault of two Gardaí.
Shay Potter, a 47-year-old of Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, was before Letterkenny District Court.
The charges related an incident on July 21, 2021.
Potter is accused of obstructing Garda Mark McHugh and of assault causing harm to Garda McHugh.
He is further charged with the assault of Garda Patrick Kelly.
On the same date, Potter is charged with driving without insurance and of leaving the scene of an accident.
Potter also faces a charge of refusing to give a sample of blood or urine at Milford Garda Station.
One of the Garda sustained a chipped tooth and a cut above the eye, while the other had their skin broken.
Both Gardaí attended for medical treatment, but returned to work for their next shift.
Judge Alan Mitchell adjourned the matter to March 16.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.