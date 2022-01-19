Motorists warned to expect delays on Donegal Town bypass

A traffic management system will be operational on the Donegal Town bypass during off-peak times
Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the Donegal Town bypass on Thursday.
A traffic management system will be operational during off-peak times on Thursday, January 20 to facilitate public lighting works on the bypass on N15 and N56.
Donegal County Council has warned that some delays may be encountered.
