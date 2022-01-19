Search

19 Jan 2022

Letterkenny man charged with series of offences after car theft

The man was brought to court to face 14 charges

A Letterkenny man has appeared in court charged with a series of offences following the theft of a car this week.

John Sweeney (26), with an address at Foxhills Letterkenny, was brought before Falcarragh District Court.

Sweeney was charged with 14 offences, all of which relate to January 18, 2021.

Sweeney is charged with the unlawful taking of a vehicle at Foxhills, Letterkenny, 

He was also charged with seven counts of dangerous driving, at N13 Manorcunningham; De Valera Road, Letterkenny; Long Lane, Letterkenny; Ramelton Road, Letterkenny; Circular Road, Letterkenny; Glencar Irish, Letterkenny; and Port Road, Letterkenny.

Sweeney was charged with three counts of driving without insurance and two of driving without a driving licence. 

The accused was further charged with the unlawful possession of cannabis at Circular Road, Letterkenny.

“I get more of a geography lesson on town lands in these types of cases,” Judge Alan Mitchell remarked. “It’s like a tour around Donegal.”

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Rory O’Brien.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that directions will be sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the matter.

Bail was granted in Sweeney’s own bond of €300, nil cash. Conditions of bail are that Sweeney reside at an address at Ard na Ri, Letterkenny, that he have no contact with the injured party, that he provide a phone number and be contactable by Letterkenny Gardaí 24/7 and that he observe a curfew from 10pm-6am.

Judge Alan Mitchell adjourned the case until March 7, 2022.

