Appeal lodged against development at centre for people with disabilities 

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the decision to grant planning permission to a centre that supports families of people with disabilities to construct a covered deck area.

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation was granted planning permission to build a 28 square metre covered outdoor deck in the rear garden of its premises at Glebe near Donegal Town. The charity works with families who have dependants with physical, sensory and intellectual, and mental health disabilities.

The appeal against the decision to grant planning permission has been lodged by a local resident who had objected to the plans raising concerns about the visual impact of the proposed development, and the fact that trees had been cut down on the site which adjoins the Donegal Bay special area of conservation and special protection area.

In its decision to grant planning permission, Donegal County Council said there are no tree preservation orders on the site and the development would not impact the nearby protected areas.

Planners said they had no concern about the low-impact design of the outdoor decking area.

The local authority said it would not impose development contribution scheme charges as it would be unreasonable to do so as the applicant is a charitable not-for-profit organisation that is dependent on donations.

The council granted planning permission last month with four conditions.

An Bord Pleanála says a decision on the appeal is expected in May.