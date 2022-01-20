Search

21 Jan 2022

Donegal bus operator sets 24-hour deadline for boys who made off without paying

Two teenage boys made off without making a payment.

Chris McNulty

20 Jan 2022

A Donegal bus operator has set a 24-hour deadline for two boys who made off without paying a fare on Thursday evening to arrange payment.

The company has launched an appeal to find the two teenagers - and have given them to Friday to pay the outstanding fare.

The two teenage boys boarded the 18:10 service from Letterkenny to Milford, operated by Patrick Gallagher Travel.

The boys pleaded with the driver to let them on, stating that they had no money but an adult, who they claimed was to collect them at the destination, would make the payment on their behalf.

“Sadly these two young men thought it was appropriate behaviour to use the driver’s good will and trust and take off when they reached there destination,” Patrick Gallagher said.

“However, we do have cameras on board the bus and we know which school these young men attend so we are given these two boys 24 hours to make contact with us and arrange payment otherwise we will be contacting Milford Gardai Station.”

The bus in question leaves Letterkenny and travels on to Downings with a series of stops, including Milford.

Mr Gallagher added: “We always strive to ensure that we leave nobody behind and are always very mindful of people’s safety and never would refuse someone a trip but unfortunately in light of the events this evening we will not be in a position to offer a trip to anyone going forward without payment prior to departure.”

