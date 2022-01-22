Tributes paid to influential Donegal fiddler Jimmy Campbell

Jimmy Campbell, one of the Donegal’s most influential traditional musicians, has passed away at the age of 84.

He died at his home in Glenties on Saturday morning.

From a renowned musical family, he was, along with his late bother Vincent, one of the leading exponents of the Donegal style of fiddle music.

Born in 1937, legendary fiddle players Mickey and John Doherty were regular visitors to his family home near Glenties.

He lived in Scotland for many years, where he worked as a Tunnel Tiger, and later settled in London. He and his wife Yvonne raised a family of four girls and one boy. His son Peter is also a renowned fiddle player.

Mr Campbell returned to live in Donegal with his family in the late 1980s and introduced the music of the Croaghs area to younger generations of musicians.

According to Donegalfiddlemusic.ie, he was “one of the crucial direct links to the life and music of Mickey and John Doherty”.

Donegal traditional group Altan are among those who have paid tribute to Mr Campbell.

“This man was everything, a great person, fiddler, gentle, modest, encouraging and so so welcoming,” the group said.

Glasgow traditional group The Friel Sisters said “he has influenced and encouraged generations of musicians”.

“There will never be another like him. Donegal is a much sadder place today without him.”

Mr Campbell’s funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.