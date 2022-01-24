Search

24 Jan 2022

Funding announced for 24 Donegal schools

Primary and secondary schools to receive funding as part of €65m investment

classroom

Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced funding for 497 projects across the country under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jan 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Twenty-four Donegal schools have received funding for work as part of a €65m investment by the Department of Education.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced funding for 497 projects across the country under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme.

The funding includes window improvement/replacement projects in schools which will assist in managing ventilation, investment in science labs, electrical and mechanical repairs and improvements to external yards and play areas.

Funding for improvements has been granted to 24 Donegal schools

Minister Foley said the funding is being announced in January “so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022”.

Donegal views on School Transport Scheme sought

Results will inform policy on future operation of the scheme

“The provision of fun and engaging outside play areas is equally important in helping our students and young learners engage with each other in a Covid-19 environment.

“Today’s announcement follows on from the €62 million enhanced minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media