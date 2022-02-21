Fallen trees at the Mall Ballyshannon - Road closed

Fallen trees blocking the Mall Road in Ballyshannon. Pics Thomas Gallagher
Fallen Trees at The Mall in Ballyshannon are still causing local traffic disruption and are blocked with local access only.
Donegal County Council have been working on the ground all morning to deal with the situation.
The south Donegal Town was badly hit Storm Franklin and many hundreds were without electricity overnight.
According to ESB Networks, all those that were without power, have now, had it restored.
ANOTHER ANGLE OF THE FALLEN TREES IN BALLYSHANNON. PHOTOS BY THOMAS GALLAGHER
