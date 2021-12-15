Duffy is new Army heavyweight champ

Declan Duffy
Twin Towns ABC’s Declan Duffy won the Irish Army heavyweight title on Friday.
It is a 47th Irish title for the Twin Towns club since 1985.
Duffy, stated with the 28th Infantry Battalion at Finner Camp, overcame Anthony Casey of the 3rd Battalion in Kilkenny.
Duffy claimed a unanimous decision win in the final, which was held at McKee Barracks in Dublin.
The Twin Towns man was down in the third round, but was already comfortably in front on points by that stage.
Duffy joined the army in 2019, training in Dundalk before moving to Finner Camp.
