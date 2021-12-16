New Irish record sees Mona McSharry through to final at World Championships

Mona McSharry set a new Irish record to reach the 50m breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.
The Olympic 100m breaststroke finalist was in top form to finish second in her semi-final, posing a time of 29.65 seconds in lane 3.
That wiped out her previous Irish record of 29.87, set when winning bronze at the 2019 LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.
The defending champion and word record holder, Alia Atkinson from Jamaica, was disqualified.
Earlier this morning, McSharry finished third in her heat, her time of 29.90 seeing her the fourth fastest semi-final qualifier.
McSharry is also set to compete in the 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke and 100m individual medley events at the Emirates Area.
The 50m breaststroke final is on Friday.
