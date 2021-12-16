Search

16 Dec 2021

New Irish record sees Mona McSharry through to final at World Championships

New Irish record sees Mona McSharry through to final at World Championships

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Mona McSharry set a new Irish record to reach the 50m breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Olympic 100m breaststroke finalist was in top form to finish second in her semi-final, posing a time of 29.65 seconds in lane 3.

That wiped out her previous Irish record of 29.87, set when winning bronze at the 2019 LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

The defending champion and word record holder, Alia Atkinson from Jamaica, was disqualified.

Earlier this morning, McSharry finished third in her heat, her time of 29.90 seeing her the fourth fastest semi-final qualifier.

McSharry is also set to compete in the 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke and 100m individual medley events at the Emirates Area.

The 50m breaststroke final is on Friday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media