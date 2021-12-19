Tinney, Witherow return to haunt Raphoe

Former Raphoe players Alexander Tinney and Luke Witherow came back to haunt their old team on Thursday night.

Raphoe 0

Banbridge 5

Tinney (2) and Witherow were among the Banbridge scorers as the visiting side ran out comfortable winners in the Kirk Cup

Banbridge play their hockey in the All-Ireland league, which is one league above Raphoe so the hosts knew this would be a tough encounter.

Raphoe defended well for the first quarter, keeping the score at 0-0, their ‘keeper David Moore to thank on a number of occasions.

Just before half time, Banbridge broke the deadlock from a penalty corner, Tinney finding the bottom corner with a drag flick despite Alan Meehan’s best efforts.

Shortly after the break Tinney made it 2-0 with another drag flick from a penalty corner and a third followed minutes later, Witherow capitalising on some poor Raphoe defending.

Things got worse for Raphoe moments later as Banbridge rounded the Raphoe ‘keeper, buyt the resulting shot was saved on the line with some last ditch defending by the thigh of George Patterson. A penalty stroke was awarded. Witherow stepped up for his second of the game but was denied superbly by the in-form Moore.

Raphoe steadied the ship again for the remainder of the third quarter, Zack West, Ian McGonigle and Evan Lyttle putting in a good defensive display with Lee Stewart and Jake Watt keeping possession well in midfield, few attacking opportunities arose for the Raphoe men.

Raphoe enjoyed their best spell in the fourth quarter before eventually letting in two late goals, Louie Rowe and James Evans popping up with a goal a piece.

Raphoe now get back to focusing on Premier League survival in the new year as the bottom six teams battle it out to remain in the Premier League for another season.



Raphoe: D.Moore, Z.West, S.Goudie, I.McGonigle, A.Meehan, G.Patterson, S.Magee, B.Boal, J.Watt, J.Wilson, C.Johnson, L.Johnson, L.Stewart, E.Lyttle