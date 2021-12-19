Search

19 Dec 2021

Martin Kerr breaks Irish over-70s 5k record at Turkey Trot

Martin Kerr set a new Irish over-70 5k record

Fanad farmer Martin Kerr broke the Irish over-70s 5k record at Sunday’s Turkey Trot in Letterkenny.

Kerr, in his 71st year, shaved 12 seconds off his his own Irish best of 20 minutes and 14 seconds.

Kerr clocked an impressive 20:02, just 24 hours after he won the O70 category at the North West Cross Country held at the Templemore Sports Complex in Derry.

Kerr’s time over the Letterkenny course might even have dipped south of the 20-minute mark, but the wearing of a watch isn’t permitted in predicted-time events.

In July, Kerr broke the long-standing over70s Irish record at the Inter-Firms 5k.

The Milford AC man ran 20:14 to take the mantle previously jointly held by Jim McNamara and Sean Cooney (20:37).

Milford AC described Kerr’s running as ‘phenomenal’.

