Letterkenny duo selected on Ireland U18 basketball squad

Maria Kealy, who has been chosen on the Irish Under-18 women's basketball squad. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Two Letterkenny girls have been included on the Ireland Under-18 women’s basketball squad.
Emma Gribben and Maria Kealy have been selected by head coach Tommy O’Mahony.
Both Gribben and Kealy are students at Loreto Secondary School and play for Letterkenny Blaze and with LYIT Donegal in the National League.
16-year-old Gribben plays as a forward while Kealy, who is 17, lines out as a point guard.
O’Mahony is gearing the Irish squad towards next summer’s European Championships.
He said: “We are very eager to get working with this group of players, they understand that there is a lot of work to do and that there is certain standards in which they have to reach in order for us to be competitive in Europe .
“They have showed some great aggression and some great skill and we cant wait for the next stage in this process.”
