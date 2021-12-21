Another Irish record sees Mona McSharry into latest world final

Mona McSharry set her SEVENTH new Irish record at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.
McSharry, who won the 100m breaststroke bronze medal on Monday, has reached the final of the 200m breaststroke.
Her time of 2:21.59 in Tuesday morning’s 200m breaststroke semi-final also represents a new Irish record.
McSharry now holds eight Irish Senior Records across long course (50m) and short course (25m) pools.
Earlier in these Championships, McSharry broke each of the 50m breaststroke, 100m individual medley and 100m breaststroke records twice.
