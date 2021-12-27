Drumkeen cyclist McLaughlin signs with EvoPro Racing

Drumkeen cyclist Mitchell McLaughlin is one of nine Irish riders who have signed with EvoPro Racing for 2022.
McLaughlin’s new deal will see him as part of a Rider Development Academy launched by Cycling Ireland and EvoPro Racing.
McLaughlin will be based in Belgium with his new team. Riders can be called up to the EvoPro Racing team for pro races. and will also be available for Irish team duties when selected
Pre-Christmas, McLaughlin was at a training camp in Jávea, Spain.
In 2021, McLaughlin was signed with the SwiftCarbon Pro, who are based in Yorkshire.
In October 2020, the Drumkeen man won the Under-23 bronze medal in the time trial at the National Road Race Championships, held at Knockaderry in Limerick.
He was signed with Zappi Racing in Italy for 2020, but the campaign was badly interrupted by Covid-19.
