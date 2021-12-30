Search

30 Dec 2021

No rush on Donegal’s injured stars - Declan Bonner

No rush on Donegal’s injured stars - Declan Bonner

Hugh McFadden in action for Donegal against Tyrone. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal manager Declan Bonner won’t be rushing any of his injured aces back to action.

Donegal begin their Dr McKenna Cup campaign at home to Down on Friday-week, January 7, with a month to go until the Allianz League opener against Mayo on January 30.

The Mayo game, at Markievicz Park, next month ‘may’ be a realistic target for captain Michael Murphy.

The Glenswilly man has been hampered with a hamstring injury since the outset of the 2021 Ulster SFC campaign.

Murphy played for Glenswilly in the Donegal SFC, saying at the end of October that he was ‘managing my way through things’

“He’s working his way back and he’ll not be far away,” Bonner told the Donegal Democrat.

“We aren’t going to force or rush it. We won’t put a timeframe on it and it’ll take its course.”

Bonner hopes to get some League game time into Hugh McFadden and Jamie Brennan, who underwent surgery on groin and ankle injuries.

“Hopefully come the League they’ll definitely play a role,” Bonner said. “It’s not that long and we’ll see how they’re getting on. They’re also not far away. Again, we won’t be rushing them and we’ll make sure they’re right before getting them back in.”

Veteran full-back Neil McGee, who sustained a back injury in the 2021 Ulster semi-final loss to Tyrone, is, the manger said, ‘a more longer term project’.

McGee’s return to the county colours is perhaps geared with the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Armagh circled in his calendar.

Odhrán Mac Niallais and Eoin McHugh are two who have stepped away from the squad and next week’s game against Down is likely to see some debuts handed out.

Bonner said: “We have a lot of young lads coming in and thee is a lot of energy in the group.

“We have taken a number up from the under-20s. We’ve been back in four weeks now and we have a good body of work done.

“It’ll be great to get back into that competitive environment again next week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media