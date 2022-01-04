Search

04 Jan 2022

Division 2 Letterkenny Gaels advertise for new manager

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Gaels have invited applications for a new manager for both their Senior and Senior Reserve football teams.

Under Sean McBrearty, Gaels enjoyed a decent year in 2021 where they got promoted to Division 2 for their first time in their 25-year history and also reached the final of the Donegal JFC, only to lose to eventual Ulster finalists Downings. Their second string won the Junior B Championship.

The advertisement in full reads: 

C.L.G. Ghaeil Leitir Ceanainn is advertising for a Manager for its Senior Gaelic Football and Reserve teams.

The team will be playing in Division 2 of the Donegal Senior Football league and in the Junior Football Championship.
Initial term is for 2022 Season which will followed by a review and the option to extend the appointment for the 2023 year.

Written Applications must be lodged with Declan Barrett, Club Secretary by email not later than 6.00 pm on Friday 14th January 2022.

Information to be included in the Application:
1. Senior Team Management Experience details
2. Objectives for forthcoming season
3. Support personnel and structure, to include outline details of training plan(s)
4. Any other relevant Information.

Declan Barrett
Club Secretary
Tel. 086 0751980
Email: secretary.letterkennygaels.donegal@gaa.ie

