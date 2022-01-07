Search

07 Jan 2022

Donegal trio selected for Swim Ireland's national programme

Cora Rooney, Molly Nulty and Cody Dunnion.

Three swimmers from Donegal are set to be a part of Swim Ireland’s national programme in 2022.

Ballyshannon’s Cora Rooney, Molly Nulty from Letterkenny and Milford’s Cody Dunnion are all set to feature.

Nulty (17), who competes with Swilly Seals, has been invited to join the National Performance Transition Programme. 

Nulty is part of the A squad at Swilly Seals, where she is coached by Paddy Bond.

“The club is extremely proud of and delighted for Molly and her richly deserved success as it amply demonstrates the dividends that can be achieved through application of her praiseworthy work ethic, focus and determination,” Swilly Seals said.

“She prepares to embark on the next stage of her swimming journey and it will certainly prove to be a fascinating one to observe.”

The Loreto Secondary School student readched finals in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 100m backstroke at the recent Irish Short Course Championships. In the 50m freestyle, Nulty set a new PB of 26.54 seconds.

Rooney, who is affiliated to Enniskillen Lakelanders, won a bronze in the 50m butterfly at the Irish Short Course Championships in a new PB of 28.49 seconds.

The 16-year-old set five new personal best times and will be a part of Swim Ireland’s Performance Pathway (PP) cohort.

Rooney trains out of the Finn Valley Leisure Centre. She is coached by her mother, Sinead Donagher, and works with strength and conditioning coach Sean Foley.

Dunnion, a former Swilly Seals member who now competes with Bangor Swimming Club, has been selected for the National Performance Pathway Programme.

