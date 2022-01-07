Darragh Kelly gets new Bellator debut date

Darragh Kelly
Darragh Kelly’s professional debut, delayed since November, is set for next month.
Moville native Kelly was due to meet Junoor Morgan in November, but the Englishman sustained a concussion the night before their scheduled bout.
However, Kelly and Morgan are now slated to meet in the cage at the 3Arena in Dublin on February 25.
Bellator Dublin will be headlined by middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi, who is currently number 3 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, defending his title against the undefeated Austin Vanderford.
Kelly was frustrated by the late cancellation of the fight on Bellator 270.
The 23-year-old, is trained by John Kavanagh, who coaches Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor, at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin.
Kelly, who was 9-0 as an amateur, is the number one featherweight and lightweight in Ireland and the UK.
The Bellator Dublin card will feature a high-profile all-Irish fight between Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) and Leah McCourt (6-1) in a featherweight bout.
Kathleen McGuinness, local representative of the Donegal to Galway cancer bus, accepts a cheque for €4,600 from Cormac Burke, chairman of the Killybegs Mariners Sea Angling Club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.