Search

08 Jan 2022

Patterson hits double as Strabane score big win over Letterkenny

Patterson hits double as Strabane score big win over Letterkenny

Rory Patterson, pictured in his Derry City days, scored twice for Strabane.

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Player-manager Rory Patterson scored twice as Strabane Athletic hammered Letterkenny Rovers in the North West of Ireland Intermediate Cup.

Strabane Athletic 6 Letterkenny Rovers 0

Former FC United of Manchester and Derry City striker Patterson is back with his hometown club again this season.

And Patterson bagged two of the goals at the Melvin Arena to dump Danny McConnell’s Rovers out of the Cup.

Aidan Bishop drilled in the opening goal of the game in the early stages.

Just before half-time, Odhran Maguire doubled the lead.

Rovers have recently seen Conor Tourish depart for Finn Harps while the Leckview Park side have also lost the services of Ciaran Kelly, Connor Gormley and Kevin McGrath in recent times.

Maguire converted his second ten minutes into the second half and Patterson swiftly made it 4-0.

Patterson netted from the spot and Sean Ferry, just signed back this week from Castlefin Celtic, added the sixth to seal a comprehensive win.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media