Gaoth Dobhair on the hunt for new management

Magheragallon, the home of the Gaoth Dobhair GAA club.
Gaoth Dobhair have become the latest Donegal GAA club to seek application for a manager for the 2022 campaign.
Gaoth Dobhair announced that applications for the post of senior team manager are open.
A deadline of 6pm on Friday, January 21 has been set for interested parties to communicate with the club.
In 2021, Gaoth Dobhair were under the charge of Kevin Cassidy and Joe Duffy, while Maxi Curran was the senior team coach.
In November 2020, that management team succeeded Mervyn O’Donnell, whose four-year term in the job included the winning of Ulster and Donegal titles in 2018.
Gaoth Dobhair were semi-finalists in the Donegal SFC in 2021, losing 1-10 to 0-8 to Naomh Conaill.
