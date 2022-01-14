COMPETITION: Win the new O'Neill's Donegal jersey

The new Donegal GAA jersey was launched last month
We've teamed up with O'Neill's to offer our subscribers a chance to win the new Donegal GAA jersey, which was launched last month.
The new jersey carries a shadow print of the names of the 40 clubs in the county and the new sponsors on the sleeves of London and Dublin based POD-TRAK owned by Paul O’Donnell from Glencolmcille, and also Global Hydrate who joined as their new hydration partners earlier in 2021.
The jersey also retains their long-term sponsors Abbey Hotel on the back and the change of ownership of KN to CIRCET is reflected on the front.
All existing subscribers to our sports newsletter - which is being launched this afternoon - are already in the hat and to join them please register for the 'Newsletter Donegal Live Sport' by clicking here.
The winner will be announced on Friday, January 28, just in time for Donegal's opening fixture in the Allianz League Division 1 where Declan Bonner's side take on Mayo, with the hurlers beginning their NHL Division 2B campaign in Letterkenny against London on Saturday, February 6. Best of luck!
