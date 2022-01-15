Mark English to return at Millrose Games

Mark English returns to the track at the end of January, the Finn Valley AC man confirmed for the world renowned Millrose Games.

Three-time European medalist English will go under starters orders on January 29, his first outing since the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 114th Millrose Games, a World Indoor Tour Gold meet, take place on Saturday, January 29 at The Armory in New York City.

Millrose has been held at The Armory, ‘the fastest track in the world’, since 2012. The Millrose Games are the world’s longest-running and most prestigious track and field competition and the 2022 version will be broadcast live on TG4. The meet director is former Irish miler Ray Flynn.

English competed in the 2020 Millrose Games, finishing sixth in the 800m in 1:52.94.

Last summer, English turned five of world class displays inside 16 days before, at the 11th hour, wiping out the 25-year-old 1:44.84 Irish record of David Matthews and securing Olympic qualification in the one go. English ran 1:45.71 at the Trofeo Diputación Memorial Cansino in Spain to underline his star quality.

In Tokyo, English was fourth in his men’s 800m heat at the Olympic Games, his 1:46.75 missing a qualification spot by 0.16 seconds, pipped over the last 200m by European indoor gold medalist Patryk Dobek, the European Indoor champion.

English also set a new Irish indoor record in 2021 when running 1:46:10 at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet in Abbotstown, improving on his own 1:46.82 time from 2014.

English has already secured qualification for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, which take place in Eugene, Oregon in July.

The 28-year-old will also compete in the 2022 European Athletics Championships, which are held in Munich in August.