18 Jan 2022

Raphoe Badminton's McAuley boys win gold at Leinster U15 Open

Rhys McAuley and Zach McAuley won gold with Kimberley Pearson and Jerald Baiju leaving with silver medals

Rhys McAuley and Zach McAuley

Rhys McAuley and Zach McAuley celebrate their win

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

18 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Raphoe Badminton Club duo Rhys McAuley and Zach McAuley won gold at the Leinster Under-15 Open at the weekend.

The McAuley boys won the Under-15 boys doubles in the tournament held at the Terenure Badminton Centre.

In further cause for celebration, Raphoe’s Kimberley Pearson and Jerald Baiju won silver medals in their respective competitions.

The McAuleys overcome Baiju and his partner Adhithyan Gopinath in the final.

The decider went all the way to a third game with the McAuleys coming from behind to win 11-21 21-11 21-19.

The McAuleys also defeated Conor Evans and Dylan Keane 22-13 21-10 having previously beaten Conor Blakeman and Robert Cowman 21-14 21-13.

Baiju and Gopinath took silver, losing out in the final after an impressive win over number one seeds Eoin Evans and Andrew Hassett 21-10 21-14.

Baiju also won silver in the Under-15 boys singles, defeating Oscar McElligott 21-12 21-9, Dylan Keane 14-21 21-17 21-9 and Aiden Biju Joy 21-15 18-21 21-17 before losing out to Hassett 21-14 21-10 in the final.

In the Under-15 girls doubles, Pearson teamed up with Amber Buchanan.

Pearson and Buchanan lost out to Nicole Joy and Zarah Pender 21-17 21-18 in the final.

Pearson and Buchanan reached the final via wins over Alannah O’Sullivan and Maya Sosa Villatoro 21-5 21-2 and Hayley Gallagher and Yuna Luque Sakka 21-9 21-14.

