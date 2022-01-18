James Kelly selected for DNA meet in Glasgow

Finn Valley AC's James Kelly has been selected on Team Ireland.
Finn Valley AC’s James Kelly has been named on the Team Ireland squad for a Dynamic New Athletics event in Glasgow next month.
Kelly is part of the Irish squad that will face teams from Scotland, England, Wales, Spain and Turkey across 11 track and fields at the Emirates Arena on February 5.
At the 2021 Irish Life Health Indoor Micro Meet, Kelly took first place for the shot-put event and a new personal best of 16.72.
He headed outdoors for the rest of the 2021 competition calendar, where he also brought home gold from events such as the North Down AC Javelin and Shot-Put Meet in Bangor and the National Athletics League Championships in Manchester.
The St Johnston man is coached by his father, John Kelly Snr.
