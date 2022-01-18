Search

18 Jan 2022

James Kelly selected for DNA meet in Glasgow

Finn Valley AC man will compete in Dynamic New Athletics next month

James Kelly

Finn Valley AC's James Kelly has been selected on Team Ireland.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

18 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Valley AC’s James Kelly has been named on the Team Ireland squad for a Dynamic New Athletics event in Glasgow next month.

Kelly is part of the Irish squad that will face teams from Scotland, England, Wales, Spain and Turkey across 11 track and fields at the Emirates Arena on February 5.

At the 2021 Irish Life Health Indoor Micro Meet, Kelly took first place for the shot-put event and a new personal best of 16.72.

He headed outdoors for the rest of the 2021 competition calendar, where he also brought home gold from events such as the North Down AC Javelin and Shot-Put Meet in Bangor and the National Athletics League Championships in Manchester.

The St Johnston man is coached by his father, John Kelly Snr.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media