18 Jan 2022

Champions: Ní Chuinneagáin stars as Coláiste Ailigh take All-Ireland title

Coláiste Ailigh

Colaiste Ailigh players and coaches celebrate with the cup. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin continued where she left off in 2021 with a starring display to lead Coláiste Ailigh to All-Ireland glory.

Coláiste Ailigh 48

Laurel Hill 27

Ní Chuinneagáin was the MVP, scoring 33 points as Coláiste Ailigh claimed the U19B Girls final of the Pinergy All-Schools Cup at the National Basketball Arena.

Ní Chuinneagáin was recently named December’s MissQuote.ie Division 1 player of month playing for LYIT Donegal and she showcased why she’s making waves in the National League.

Coláiste Ailigh led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-8 by half-time and appeared to be coasting to victory.

Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin of Colaiste Ailigh in action against Jana Zundel of Laurel Hill

Laurel Hill came roaring back into the contest with an excellent third quarter. Holly O’Neill and Jana Zundel inspired an eight point run, to close the deficit to 28-20 by the end of the third.

A Ní Chuinneagáin fastbreak and layup made it 34-20 in the third minute of the fourth quarter.

Again Laurel Hill responded, a big three from O’Neill followed by a Zundel layup made it 36-25 at midway point in quarter.

It was to be Coláiste Ailigh’s day, a neat layup under the basket from Ní Chuinneagáin moved the score to 46-27 and their win was wrapped up by a fastbreak layup from Shauna Ní Uiginn in the final seconds, as it finished 48-27.

Coláiste Ailigh: Aoife Ní Mhurchadha, Shauna Ní Uiginn, Megan Ní Chearnacháin, Annie Nic Giolla Iontóg, Sinead Nic A’tSaoir, Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin, Clodagh Ní Shíoráin, Kayleigh Nic Aonghusa, Michaela Ní Gallachoir

Laurel Hill: Alexa McInerney, Emily Dickinson, Hollie O’Neill, Safia Moumand, Jana Zundel, Roisín Ryan, Angel Alfred, Lisa Hegarty, Olga Kyrychenko, Diane Boco, Eva Kiely, Nika Ivcevic, Ava Rainsford, Warda Abbasi

