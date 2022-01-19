Declan Bonner pleased with endeavour from work-in-progress Donegal

Given the volume of players unavailable, Declan Bonner’s roster has very much resembled a work in progress since the turn of the year.

However, three wins from three have put Donegal into Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup final.

Tuesday night’s 2-9 to 0-11 win over Derry had plenty of cobwebs in the January rain, but Bonner doffed his hat to his team’s endeavour.

“We’re quite happy with the performance,” Bonner told Donegal Live.

“The level of performances since the first night against Down has been progressing. We still have work to do and it’s very early days, but we’re happy with the victory and the manner of it.

“We could have put on a few more scores in the last 15 minutes, but in saying that we worked really hard and we emptied the bench.

“The work-rate of the team was excellent, starting up front with Charles McGuinness and filtering right the way back through the team. That’s vitally important.”

Goals in the first half by Caolan McGonagle, who was named Man of the Match, and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry helped steer Donegal to a win that was comfortable by the conclusion.

In front 2-5 to 0-6 at the break, Donegal never looked like being nabbed in the second half.

Bonner said: “The goals came at the right time because we were kicking wide after wide there. We were playing really well and moving the ball well, but it was the final execution in terms of the shots. It wasn’t as if they were from areas outside the scoring zone.

“The goals were really good. The first came from a turnover by Eoghan Bán (Gallagher) and the second was a really good move and finished superbly by Odhrán McFadden-Ferry.”

Donegal face Monaghan in Saturday’s final.