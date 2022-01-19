Search

19 Jan 2022

Seven Donegal athletes set for World Athletics Northern Ireland International Cross Country

Nakita Burkr

Nakita Burke is named on the senior team for the weekend.

Chris McNulty

19 Jan 2022

Seven athletes from Donegal clubs will compete on Northern Ireland and Ulster teams on Saturday at the 2022 World Athletics Northern Ireland International Cross Country.

The event, a World Cross Country Tour silver level event, takes place at the Billy Neill MBE Country Park.

Letterkenny AC’s Nakita Burke is on the senior women’s and will aim to take her fine 2021 form into this year.

Burke was 16th in November when Letterkenny AC won the team gold at the National Senior Cross Country Championships in Santry.

Burke set a new PB on the track to win a national senior bronze in the women’s 5000m final and she also won the Donegal Cross Country title.

Fionnuala Ross and Catherina Mullen and Hannah Irwin complete the senior team.

Four Finn Valley AC members will run on the Under-20 teams,

Nuala Bose and Cara Laverty are on the Under-20 women’s team, while Oisin Toye and Diarmait Keogh go as part of the Under-20 men’s team.

Caolan McFadden of Cranford AC and Mark Galvin from Letterkenny AC are included on the Under-17 boys team.

A total of 32 athletes have been selected to represent Northern Ireland and Ulster in the International Cross-Country, which will incorporate the Home Countries; Celtic International and the British Cross Challenge as well as being part of the World Athletics Cross Country Tour.

