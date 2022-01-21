Brendan Boyce elected to Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission

Three-time Olympian Brendan Boyce has been elected to the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission.

The Finn Valley AC race walker is one of eight people elected after 13 applicants ran as candidates in an election.

All Irish Olympians were eligible to vote in an online platform.

The term runs until the end of the next Summer Olympics in Paris 2024.

Olympic sailing silver medalist Annalise Murphy, two-time Olympic boxing bronze medalist Paddy Barnes and multiple World and European rowing champion Sanita Puspure are among those also elected.

Boyce competed at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

His favoured 50k race walk has been removed from the Olympic programme and replaced by the shorter 35k distance.

Boyce recently qualified for the 2022 World Athletics Championships when finishing second in 2 hours, 32 minutes and 49 seconds at the National Senior 35k in Raheny, his first outing over the new distance.

“We are confident that the athlete voice will be represented well and that you will continue to drive sport forward, each of you bringing with you a wealth of experience,” Olympic Federation of Ireland President Sarah Keane said.

“I also want to thank the outgoing Athletes’ Commission who have worked really hard in important areas in sport, from athlete welfare and representation on decision making groups, to driving initiatives that Irish athletes wanted to back, such as Anti-Doping and tackling racism and discrimination. You have given this new commission a very solid point from which they can start.”