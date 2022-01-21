Through the years: A look at Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup wins

Use the Next > to go through the years
Donegal face Monaghan in the 2022 Dr McKenna Cup final on Saturday in Omagh (throw-in 5pm).
Donegal have won the Dr McKenna Cup nine times previously, most recently in 2018 when beating Tyrone 1-16 to 1-12 in Armagh.
“It’s another opportunity for players to put a hand up as we go into a really competitive Division One,” Donegal manager Declan Bonner said. “Now that we’re there in the McKenna Cup final, we want to go and perform and we want to go and get the victory.
Barry Monaghan with the Dr McKenna Cup in 2009
