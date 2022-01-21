Robbie Murphy hat-trick fires Abbey VS into Ulster semi-final

Abbey Vocational School Under-17s.
Robbie Murphy scored a hat-trick as Abbey Vocational School got the better of St Patrick’s College, Cavan in their SFAI Under-17 Ulster Schools quarter-final at the Peace Link in Clones on Thursday.
St. Patrick's College, Cavan 1
Abbey Vocational School 3
Abbey, fresh off a 3-1 win against the Royal and Prior, broke the deadlock after 15 minutes.
A ball broke from a Kevin Muldoon corner and Murphy drove the ball under the goalkeeper.
St. Patrick's hit a purple patch and had the Abbey boys pinned in but great work from David Monaghan, Caolan Sweeney, Turlough Carr and Aaron McGroary kept the lads from Cavan out.
Ten minutes before half time, Abbey struck again, this time against the run of play. A fine ball in from Ruairi McLaughlin broke in the box for Murphy to grab his second.
Abbey added a third in the second half when Murphy cooly dispatched from the penalty spot after he was taken down.
Peadar Shallow, the Abbey goalkeeper, made one spectacular save as Abbey advanced to the semi-finals.
Abbey Vocational School panel: Aaron McGroary, Calum Dunnion, Caolan Sweeney, David McGettigan, David Monaghan, Jack Harron, Jake Graham, John Bell, Kiernan Mc Devitt, Kevin, Muldoon, Matthew McGinty, Peadar Shallow, Reuben Amoo, Ríon Carr, Robbie Murphy, Rossa Fahy, Ruairi McLaughlin, Senan Carr, Turlough Carr
