Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair edge out PCC Falcarragh in dramatic FAIS U-17 Boys Ulster Cup final

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair came through to win a cracking FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ U-17 Boys Ulster Cup Final against PCC Falcarragh at Letterkenny Community Centre this afternoon.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair 3-2 PCC Falcarragh

With the score 2-2 three minutes from the end and extra-time looming, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair’s Colm O’ Doherty nipped in between PCC goalkeeper Martin Ryder and Seamus Doogan to slam home what proved to be the winning goal.

Martin Coyle’s goal meant Pobalscoil were 1-0 up at the break before PCC turned the contest on its head, getting back on terms with Jamie Brennan on target before going in front through Tiernan McGinty. However, an assured finish from Cronan McFadden made it 2-2.

In a match with plentiful chances, PCC, at 3-2 down, almost forced a leveller on two occasions. Firstly, Callum McFadden nicked in at the back post to head a McGinty free into the side-netting and then Carragher Friel tried to loop one over Cian O Gallachoir in the Pobalscoil goal only to see his effort go narrowly over the crossbar.

The final between the two rivals took a little time to come to the boil. Both had chances with PCC’s Shaun Sharkey clearing off his own goalline from an O’Doherty header on 26 minutes.

The breakthrough came two minutes later when a shot from Coyle from the corner of the penalty area flew into the bottom corner to give Pobalscoil the interval advantage.

The PCC Falcarragh side at Letterkenny Community Centre

A clearance from PCC goalkeeper Ryder was flicked on by McGinty and Brennan strode away to fire a cracking equalizer past Cian O Gallachoir for 1-1, with four minutes of the second half played.

PCC weren’t done there and almost went in front moments later when Brennan headed off the crossbar from close in after an inviting Friel cross.

Opportunities were presenting themselves at both ends and with 47 minutes on the clock - seven into part two of the 40-minute halves - PCC edged 2-1 in front when McGinty got clear and dinked home.

Pobalscoil made it 2-2 with 51 minutes played, with McFadden making space for himself at the edge of the PCC area and sweeping a controlled side-footed effort low into Ryder’s bottom corner.

Darragh Mac Aoidh, in a crowded penalty area, almost put Pobalscoil in front with an inventive back-heel, which was only wide by inches, while McGinty, at the other end, grazed O Gallachoir's crossbar.

O’Doherty got in for Pobalscoil, with referee Alister Gourley ignoring PCC claims that central defender Daniel Mulhern was nudged, only to see his shot at goal also strike the post. Then, O’Doherty saw another effort hit the bar. Both goals were living a charmed life.

On 77 minutes, though, O’Doherty got in again and this time put the chance away to clinch the win for a fine Pobalscoil side, who now have the All-Ireland series to look forward to. PCC, for their part, certainly contributed to a fine game of football and can take heart from that.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair: Cian O Gallachoir; Padraig McBride, Maghnus O Domhnaill, Padraig Friel (Liam Breatnach 54);Cathal O Gallachoir, Darragh Mac Aoidh, Martin Coyle, Caolan Laux, Jordi Gribbin; Cronan McFadden (Jack Doherty 80), Colm O’ Doherty.

PCC Falcarragh: Martin Ryder; Seamus Sharkey, Daniel Mulhern, Caolan McFadden, Seamus Doogan; Lorcan McGee (Robbie Alcorn, half-time), Donall McGee, Patrick Doogan, Carragher Friel; Tiernan McGinty; Jamie Brennan. Subs:

Referee: Alister Gourley.