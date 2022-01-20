Search

20 Jan 2022

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair goalscoring trio delighted with Ulster crown

Goals from Martin Coyle, Cronan McFadden and Colm O'Doherty proved vital as Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair saw off the challenge of PCC Falcarragh

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair goalscoring trio delighted with Ulster crown

Martin Coyle, Colm O’Doherty and Cronan McFadden were all on the mark for Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair this afternoon

Reporter:

Alan Foley

20 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair’s three goalscorers were delighted to play their part in their 3-2 win against PCC Falcarragh in the FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ U-17 Boys Ulster Cup Final in Letterkenny today.

Martin Coyle opened the scoring for Pobalscoil and even though PCC fought back to go 2-1 in front early in the second half, goals from Cronan McFadden and then Colm O’Doherty sealed a 3-2 win.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair edge out PCC Falcarragh in dramatic FAIS U-17 Boys Ulster Cup final

In a match that went either way before the neighboring schools, it was Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair who won in with a Colm O'Doherty goal three minutes from time

“It was a good game, PCC are never an easy opposition but thankfully we got the win in the end,” Coyle said afterwards. “There were plenty of chances for both teams. It’s a big thing for the school, bringing the trophy back and thanks to the teachers for helping us.”

Like his teammate Coyle, McFadden was praiseworthy of the challenge of PCC, who almost forced extra-time with a couple of late chances, having also struck the woodwork twice in the game.

“I’m just happy to have scored the goal to get us level. PCC put up a great fight and they’re great rivals of ours,” McFadden said.

So, at 2-2 with three minutes to play, it was left to O’Doherty to striker the winner and ensure the provincial title for Pobalscoil.

“The ball just went over the top and I got onto it for a goal,” he said. “I thought it might go to extra-time. They came out strong at the start of the second half and got two early goals but we bombed back and got the third goal.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media