Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair goalscoring trio delighted with Ulster crown

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair’s three goalscorers were delighted to play their part in their 3-2 win against PCC Falcarragh in the FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ U-17 Boys Ulster Cup Final in Letterkenny today.

Martin Coyle opened the scoring for Pobalscoil and even though PCC fought back to go 2-1 in front early in the second half, goals from Cronan McFadden and then Colm O’Doherty sealed a 3-2 win.

“It was a good game, PCC are never an easy opposition but thankfully we got the win in the end,” Coyle said afterwards. “There were plenty of chances for both teams. It’s a big thing for the school, bringing the trophy back and thanks to the teachers for helping us.”

Like his teammate Coyle, McFadden was praiseworthy of the challenge of PCC, who almost forced extra-time with a couple of late chances, having also struck the woodwork twice in the game.

“I’m just happy to have scored the goal to get us level. PCC put up a great fight and they’re great rivals of ours,” McFadden said.

So, at 2-2 with three minutes to play, it was left to O’Doherty to striker the winner and ensure the provincial title for Pobalscoil.

“The ball just went over the top and I got onto it for a goal,” he said. “I thought it might go to extra-time. They came out strong at the start of the second half and got two early goals but we bombed back and got the third goal.”